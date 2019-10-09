A Happy Homecoming in Zachary
On Oct. 4, Zachary High School welcomed alumni and the greater Zachary community to the annual Zachary homecoming football game. The homecoming theme was “A Knight to Remember” for a medieval spin, with fans and students encouraged to wear black.
Earlier in the week former ZHS All-State defensive back and current Belaire High School football coach Kevin Jackson contacted me to let me know that because of a scheduled opening, “He is pumped up to head home and see all the changes to the stadium and get a look at the Jumbotron.” Jackson was also in town to watch the Broncos homecoming opponent, the Istrouma Indians, whom Jackson’s Belaire Bengals will face next week.
Keilon Brown spread the football around at homecoming as Zachary’s offense opened up on the Indians with two touchdown passes to Chris Hilton and one to Kenson Tate, giving the returning alumni a victory with a 48-0 win. Hilton netted 89 receiving yards on three receptions. Coach David Brewerton knows how to give the home fans what they want and keep his players focused as he continues to be unbeaten in homecoming football games.
The Broncos brutal pre-district schedule is over and now they return to repeat as District 4-5A Championships. They will meet a 5-0 Live Oak Eagles team fresh off a 35-0 victory over Abramson Science Academy out of New Orleans. Coach Brett Beard fields a veteran team that features an Army commitment on offense (running back Lee Hawkins) and a defense that features an LSU commitment (defensive lineman Jalen Lee).
Lady Broncos Lose One and Win One in District Play
The Lady Broncos fell to St. Josephs at home Oct. 1 (24-26, 9-25, and 21-25) but rebounded Oct. 3 with a big district win over Denham Springs on the road (25-12, 14-25, 25-19, 25-21). In the first match of the St. Joseph’s game the Lady Broncos led by 5 but were not able to close out. As Coach Cheri Perry likes to tell the team, “Leave it all on the court because on any given day, any team can be beat.”
The Lady Broncos would make Perry’s observation come true against Denham Springs. In victory Perry sought improvement. “We have got to find a way to execute and finish. A lot of it is mental, and the girls focusing on their previous errors instead of shaking it off and focusing on the next ball,” Perry said.
The week of Oct. 1 was grueling as the girls spent the previous weekend playing a competitive tournament against Ruston, Sulphur, Chalmette, Haughton and Natchitoches-Central. On the tournament Perry said, “This was a great experience for the girls to watch and play at this level of competition. We finished the weekend 2-3 but played very well against teams who are always in the top 15 statewide.”
On the season thus far Perry said, “Our schedule is tough this year and although our record does not show it, we are getting better and stronger mentally and physically each time we step on the court.”
Finishing this column as I get on a plane in Colorado, I don’t know if I should return to the swamp. The number of people out from work and students incapacitated due to illness makes me think that staying away may be the better option. The temperature in Denver is 40 degrees Fahrenheit. For those interested: Yes, Ralphie, the University of Colorado mascot running around the field prior to the Colorado vs. Arizona football game was as memorable as advertised.