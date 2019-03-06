The following support groups will meet in March at Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary. Call (225) 658-4587 for information.
Food Addicts Breaking Free is a weekly support group to provide fellowship for men and women willing to recover from the disease of food addiction. Meets at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday. Call Velma Alford at (225) 715-9268.
Alzheimers Caregiver Support Group is a monthly support group, meeting on the fourth Friday of every month, to provide a place for caregivers of persons with dementia to develop a mutual support system and to exchange practical information on caregiving challenges and ways of coping. It meets at 2 p.m. March 22. Call Dianne Miller at (225) 975-1636.
Stroke Support Group is a bimonthly support group, meeting on the fourth Thursday of every other month, to provide stroke survivors and their caregivers a place to connect with others and exchange practical information on the challenges of adjusting to the changes in their lives. It meets at noon, March 28, with lunch provided. Registration is preferred. Call Lane Rehabilitation Center at (225) 658-6800.