Early voting opens Friday
Early voting for the Dec. 5 election starts Friday, Nov. 20 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 28. Voting will be closed Sunday, Nov. 22; Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 26; and Acadian Day, Friday, Nov. 27. Early voting hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Early voting in East Baton Rouge Parish is at the Motor Vehicle Building, 2250 Main St., Baker; Louisiana State Archives Building, 3851 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge; Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road, Baton Rouge; Baton Rouge City Hall, 222 St. Louis St., Room 607, Baton Rouge; and Forest Community Park, 13900 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road, Baton Rouge.
Voters in East Baton Rouge Parish will vote on a state constitutional amendment to allow an out-of-state resident to serve on a public postsecondary education board of supervisors, and various seats for the Republican State Central Committee are also on the ballot.
Hospital Service District No. 1 is seeing a 20 mill property tax for capital improvements related to COVID-19 and ongoing operations of Lane Regional Medical Center.
Among the other races are Eric Lewis (D) and Brandon Noel (R) for East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilman District 1 and "Beetle" Boudreaux Fisher (R) and John LeBlanc (R) for District 2 for the Zachary City Council.
Sharon Weston Broome (D) and Steve Carter (R) are in a runoff for mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish.
Some parts of the parish are voting for judges, and the Chaneyville Fire Department has two taxes on the ballot.
Shop Zachary for Black Friday
Take time to support local business this holiday season. On Black Friday, Nov. 27, participating merchants in Zachary will have discounts, specials and a chance to win gift certificates. Some merchants will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Downtown Art Walk and Marketplace will take place in the Historic Village. A new mural will be unveiled at the City Annex and Lee and Main streets.
Food vendors, wine, craft beer and other refreshments will be available.
Decorate your business for the holidays
The Zachary Beautification Committee is sponsoring a Storefront Christmas Decorating Contest. Businesses are encouraged to add lights and decorations on their buildings to light up Zachary. The contest starts Nov. 27. Winner gets bragging rights on social media and a sign. For information, call (225) 921-0152 or email marydlandry@cox.net.