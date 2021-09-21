Hurricane Ida sparked an epidemic of caring in Zachary, and outreach efforts ranged from a group of high school students who traveled to the decimated area to groups who collaborated to send “57 Feet of Love” in a trailer packed with food, water and relief supplies.
The Zachary High School Future Farmers of America club immediately started a school and areawide drive to collect food and supplies for the victims of Hurricane Ida in the towns of Larose and Raceland. Club president Lauren Bunch said her group added the personal touch by traveling to the area with the Baton Rouge Salvation Army to cook, serve and deliver items.
“We drove around the neighborhoods and went to the Larose Civic Center, and we prepared hot meals of pulled pork and baked beans,” Bunch said. “Some people had gone without power or hot meals in about two weeks.”
The FFA used their Instagram and Facebook feeds to advertise for donations that included coloring books, sanitary products, hygiene items, food and baby supplies.
The conditions were difficult for the volunteers, but FFA secretary Kelsi Atkinson was both moved and shocked by the level of destruction. “One of the main things that I remember is all the live oak trees that were destroyed and everybody's yards,” she said. “The fire department was on this little road, and further back, one of the buildings was completely destroyed. There was nothing there except for the foundation and that was hard to see.”
Atkinson attempted to describe the damage that displayed items and turned the towns of Larose and Raceland upside down. “All the power lines were tangled and down, and all the power poles were broken in half,” she said. “The boats were on the shore, and the shipyards were destroyed.”
Lauren Latina, the group’s treasurer, said she appreciates the opportunity to serve those impacted by the hurricane. “That could have been us — it was coming directly at us,” she said. “We wanted to go down in person because I feel there’s more sentiment in being there in person. I really think they needed the smiles, and we felt good being able to bring that to them.”
The giving and caring continued right down the road in the parking lot of St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church. Church, civic and school groups worked several days to send “57 Feet of Love” to storm victims, and social media pleas by posts and video carried the hashtag #57ftOfLove.
The drive gives the option to pack the truck with supplies or make a tax-free monetary donation. Organizers will accept the supplies for a set period of time and then use the money given to fill the rest of the truck with supplies from the Associated Grocers warehouse. Monetary donations can be made to the St. Patrick’s nonprofit fund in-person or online.
Groups collecting supplies for the drive include the Zachary Charity League, Rollins Place Elementary, Lane Hospital, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Grace Episcopal Church, and Episcopal High School. Saturday, Sept. 18, Episcopal High students delivered supplies that added five pallets to the quickly-filling truck.
Zachary businessman Paul Mier said pallets of goods were flowing in, and monetary donations were approaching $7,000. He added that Gremillion Trucking would once again be donating the truck, driver and trailer to transport the 57 Feet of Love to southeast Louisiana as they did in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Groups like the FFA, faith-based and civic organizations mobilize during disasters while fulfilling their community service callings. “We've done a whole bunch of hurricane relief, and it's been really humbling to see people that get so excited over little things like Cheez-Its, Goldfish or water flavoring,” Bunch said. “You really don’t understand how necessary they are to daily life until you lose them.”
Bunch said relief efforts are mutually beneficial, and she encourages everyone to participate. “It gives you a firsthand experience as to how lucky we are that we have all of our food in a cold refrigerator,” she said. “And we can heat it up and we have a constant supply of it instead of how it was down there.”