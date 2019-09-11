ATLANTA — On Aug. 5, the Miss Black International Ambassador Scholarship Organization announced the crowning of Larrelle Matthews, of Zachary, as Miss Black Teen International Ambassador.
Matthews will embark on a yearlong journey promoting her platform on cyber bullying prevention. She is basing it on the Bible verse Isaiah 54:17, which says, "No weapon forged against you will prevail, and you will refute every tongue that accuses you."
Matthews, a freshman at Southeastern Louisiana University, will travel globally with the Miss, Ms. and Mrs. queens as they prepare for the largest international pageant, documentary and live event showcasing the beauty, minds, talents and issues plaguing black women around the globe, the organizers said in a news release.