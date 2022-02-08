The Zachary High indoor track team is only a few days away from the 2022 LHSAA Indoor State Championships on Feb 19.
Rhen Langley, Caleb Ackman and LeJaune George have all gotten off to a good start under the tutelage of cross-country coach Julie Fink.
“Our distance crew is tearing it up,” coach Chris Carrier commented. Carrier expects them to all qualify for the championship later this month at the LSU Carl Maddox fieldhouse. Carrier also noted that Jaydan Jackson so far this season has the second farthest shot-put mark for the girls and Cody Smith is ranked second in the 60-meter hurdles.
Top ZHS finishers in the LSU High School Classic at Carl Maddox fieldhouse on Jan. 8 were Langley and George with a second and third finish in the 800 meters, Langley with a first-place finish in the 3200 meters (9:47.99) and Cody Smith third in the 60-meter hurdles. Jaydan Jackson won the shot put with a throw of 41.7 feet.
The Broncos also competed in the LSU High School Qualifier on Jan 22 with Jaala Thymes earning fifth place in the 400 meters and seventh place in the 60 meters. On the boys side, Langley (1:58.46) and George (1:59.53) finished first and second in the 800 meters, Langley won the 1600 meters (4:20.68) and Cody Smith finished second in the 60 meter hurdles (8.34).
The outdoor season starts next month with home meets on March 11 (Bronco Relays), March 18 (Zachary Invitational) and the 5A Region II meet on April 28.
Before the outdoor season start the ZHS track team will be holding their annual crawfish fundraiser on Wednesday, Feb. 23. For a $25 donation you get 4 pounds of crawfish, potato and corn. The track team will receive a portion of the sale of each ticket. Drive thru pickup will be at the ZHS gym parking lot from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The crawfish is being boiled by a group from Breaux Bridge, the Crawfish Capital of the world. Coach Carrier welcomes all as “this could be a dinner option for all the crawfish loving people in Zachary.”
If you want to order, contact a member of the track team or Carrier at chris.carrier@zacharyschools.org.
Checking in on 'The Squirrel'
Sean Burrell continues to impress and was recently identified as one of the 10 men selected on the Bowerman 2022 Watch List. The Bowerman Award recognizes the top men’s and women’s NCAA Track and Field performer and is selected by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association.
Burrell was one of 10 semifinalists to make the list in 2021 but was beaten out by his LSU teammate JuVaughn Harrison.