The Broncos are headed back to the Dome for a shot at the state 5A title.
On Dec. 3, undefeated Zachary High completed the next step of a magical season and set up a return trip to the 5A state championship. The top-seeded Broncos' 34-13 victory over Destrehan in the semifinals at ZHS stadium was played to a standing-room-only crowd.
The last time these two teams met was the 2018 semifinals played at Destrehan. The Broncos pulled out a 67-57 victory on a rainy night when both defenses decided to take the night off.
On this night, defense was at a premium for the Broncos with a run-stopping front seven that smothered Wildcats quarterback Jai Eugene and a trio of Destrehan running backs. Eli Holstein completed several clutch passes to Kameron Senegal and Charles Robertson to open the second half with the Broncos leading 14-13 and Connor Wisham finished the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Wisham finished the scoring with a 40-yard touchdown run to put the game out of reach with 3 minutes left in the fourth quarter. In between, the Broncos defense was outstanding in every respect, forcing turnovers and multiple Destrehan punts.
The Broncos will face No. 3 seed Ponchatoula, a 43-36 winner in the other 5A semifinal matchup. The Greenwave punched their ticket to the finals with a semifinal victory over Acadiana, who won the 5A championship in 2019 and 2020. Like the Broncos, Ponchatoula comes into Saturday’s title game undefeated. They are led by coach Hank Tierney, who has a 34-year head coaching career with over 300 wins and a senior-laden team.
The teams will match up in the late game on Saturday. Ponchatoula is a newcomer to the Superdome, having last played for a championship in 1951. Ponchatoula and Zachary have played two common opponents this year. The Greenwave defeated Slidell 56-14 while the Broncos opened the playoffs with a 36-0 victory over Slidell. The Broncos defeated St. Paul 41-2 during the second week of the regular season and Ponchatoula defeated St. Paul 17-0 in the second to last regular season game.
The Broncos will feature a balanced running attack with Wisham and Cameron Stewart, and an air game featuring Holstein and receivers Senegal and Robertson. Both teams have excellent defenses and high scoring offenses, so something is going to have to give.
As everyone in Zachary will likely migrate to New Orleans this weekend, be aware of COVID-19 protocols for the Superdome. Fans will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the game they are attending.