The Krewe Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler hosted the 37th annual Mardi Gras celebration ball at the Baton Rouge Marriott on Saturday, Feb. 12.
President Hoytt Adcock welcomed members and guests to the ballroom festivities and introduced the master of ceremonies, Woody Overton, host from the Real Life, Real Crime Pod Cast.
The program opened with Royalty from the 2019 theme, “The History of NOLA The Crescent City-Tri Centennial.” This featured 2019 King Tommy Benoit as General Andrew Jackson and 2019 Queen Leona Benoit as Lady Jazz.
The LLBTR, which stated in Baker and Zachary, theme was Winter is Coming-The Game of Crowns.
The theme loosely followed the popular fantasy drama Game of Thrones. 2022 Ball Captain Chraile Rodriquez was The Mother of Dragons, from the House of Targaryen. Reigning as King LLBTR XXXVII was Stephen Pitcher; he represented Jon Sneaux, King of the North, from the House of Stark. Her majesty Queen XXXVII Tara Pitcher represented The Red Witch of Fire from the House of Pitcher. Royal Court participants were Victoria Furlow as Lady Sansa Stark from the House of Winterfell; Blair Wilbert as Tyrion Lannister from the House of Lannister; and Britton Furlow as Margaery from the House Tyrell.
Tableau entertainment was a Tournament of Champion’s Jousting Event.
The board of directors performed a Maypole Ribbon Dance. LLBTR directors are President Hoytt Adcock, President-Elect Annette Pressler, Past President Chrisy Wilbert, Secretary Melanie Sullivan, Treasurer Leona Beniot, Jimmy DeFranceschi, Johnny Grimmett, Susann Grimmett, Peggy Hebert, Barbara Mier, Pam O’Neil and Tara Pitcher.
The LLBTR tableau was under the direction of Peggy Hebert. Steven Landry provided DJ Dance music, lighting and audio. Stage design and construction was by Pat and Melanie Sullivan. Execution of costumes was by Peggy Hebert, Linda Adcock, Leona Beniot, Jade Labat, Susann Grimmett, Pam O’Neil, Annette Pressler, Tara Pitcher and Melanie Sullivan. Special effect dragon wings were designed and constructed by LaDawn and Jimmy Jones. Videographer was Rick Richards. Photography was by Eric Frank.