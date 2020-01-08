HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University conferred degrees on 1,062 graduates Dec. 14 at the university’s commencement ceremonies.
Retired State Farm Executive Wallace Lewis Sr. addressed Southeastern graduating students.
Candidates for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were honored.
The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to nine students with the highest cumulative grade point average in the university’s five colleges.
Medal recipients were:
- College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences: music/vocal major Kaylin Guillory, of Abita Springs; and political science major Kayleigh Reneau, of Glasgow, Kentucky
- College of Business: management/human resources management major Jessica Gabriel, of Ponchatoula; business administration major Savannah Hall, of Watson; and accounting major Nikisun Shrestha, of Nepal.
- College of Education: elementary education and special education major, Katlyn Daigle, of Zachary.
- College of Nursing and Health Sciences: kinesiology/exercise science major Chloe Chauvin, of Hammond; and communication sciences and disorders major Ainsleigh LaCombe, of Denham Springs.
- College of Science and Technology: biological sciences, integrative biology major Philencia Hillard, of Baton Rouge.
Students receiving associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were:
ZACHARY
Doctoral Degrees
Zachary: Jerry L. Parker, Jr., Educational Leadership Ed.D.
Masters Degrees
Zachary: Shelby J. Eisworth, Business Administration; Rashanda P. Kyles, Special Education; Jessica B. Masten, Health & Kinesiology
Bachelors Degrees
Baker: Sabrina K. Ward, Family & Consumer Sciences
Greenwell Springs: Allison A. Bell, Family & Consumer Sciences; Stephanie L. Calamia, Criminal Justice; Brant J. Guerin, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment; Brittany N. Klug, General Studies; Dylan F. Martin, Finance; Mara A. Payton, Art; Alexis D. Rousseau, Nursing; Dainelle R. Story, Nursing; Emily D. Taylor, Communication Sciences & Disorders; Victoria A. Thomas, Health Systems Management; Jaylon L. Turner, Criminal Justice; Michael G. Wyckoff, Business Administration
Pride: Nicholas A. Boeneke, Industrial Technology; Rachel M. Perkins, Criminal Justice
Zachary: Katlyn L. Daigle, Spec Educ M/MOD Grades 1-5; Chelsee Eubanks, General Studies; Shelby R. Floyd, Biological Sciences; Jori A. Gardner, Management; Gabriel A. Hannum, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment; Mason M. Pendergist, Accounting; Kierstyn A. Sutherland, Political Science; Laekyn M. Tomlinson, Marketing; Alexis C. Ventura, English Education; Kami R. Weidenbacher, Management; Shaterika A. Winters, Kinesiology; Jennifer L. Woodard, Elementary Education Grades 1-5