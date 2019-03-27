Area high school students presented programs at the Louisiana Library Association’s annual conference ON March 13-15 at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge to promote the Louisiana Teenage Librarians Association.
The Louisiana Teenage Librarians Association officers participating in a panel session and a lightning talk were Summer Knight, 2018-19 president, West Feliciana High School; Natalie Clemmons, 2018-19 vice president and 2019-20 president, Lacassine High School; Mary-Hannah Varnado, 2018-19 historian, Central Private School; Morgan Campbell, 2019-20 treasurer, Central Private School; and JaeLynn Taylor, 2016-2019 door-prize committee chairman, Zachary High School.
Each year, at the library association's conference, sponsors recruit middle and high school library clubs to become members of the teenage librarians group. This year, student leaders provided input and shared their experiences as members of the student organization.
The Louisiana Teenage Librarians Association is a state organization of individual library and media club members from throughout the state. Officers, elected by the student members, and an executive committee, the Student Relations Committee consisting of adult sponsors, conduct business under the sponsorship of the Louisiana Association of School Librarians, a section of the Louisiana Library Association. The motto “Reading, Knowledge, Service” guides members to plan meaningful and varied experiences and fulfill club responsibilities to introduce students to the career of librarianship.
Each year, the association activities culminate at convention time when members gather to listen to guest speakers, including authors, illustrators, storytellers and musicians who add variety to the convention’s program, according to a news release. Book discussion groups meet and discuss books chosen for the junior and senior divisions; socials, a featured author, a banquet and contests are among activities delegates are actively involved in at the convention.
Contests for both the junior and senior divisions include bookmark, bulletin board, costume, dance, drawing, scrapbook (print and digital), T-shirt and Wes Smith essay. Programs held at the association's annual conference included author autograph gathering, book discussion, book sale, musical entertainment, social games, talent show, and workshops by the Rapides Parish Library and the State Library of Louisiana.
Student and club volunteer opportunities included leading and planning committees, including dance, decorations, door prizes, giveaways, hospitality, nominating, officers, registration and scavenger hunt.
For information, email the Student Relations Committee at ltlastudentrelations@gmail.com.