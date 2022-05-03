Farmers market, dogs, moms, more
The weekly Farmers Market in HugYourPeople Memorial Park, downtown Zachary, has several activities coming up.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, Must Luv Dogs Rescue is holding an adoption event.
The same day, opening one hour earlier, a special Mother's Day backdrop will be available for photos from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take a portrait for mom and find her a special gift from among the vendors.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 14, show you artistic side during Sidewalk Chalk Day for all ages at the market.
Help the library with survey
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has hired Management Partners, a consulting firm specializing in assisting local governments, to help update its Strategic Plan. Residents are encouraged to share their thoughts and ideas about the library by visiting ebrpl.com/survey. Individual responses to this survey are confidential and anonymous. The survey will remain open until May 10.
Code Red Chili Cook-off set
The sixth annual Code Red Chili Cook-off, which benefits the Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation and its projects at the hospital, will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 21 in downtown Zachary.
Visitors can sample chili and salsa around while cooking teams compete for cash prizes. They can also enjoy live music, concessions, arts and crafts market, children's tent and more. Attendees may bring chairs.
The Code Red Chili Cook-off competition is open to amateurs and professionals of all ages, and team entries can be taken up until the day of the event. To enter, email tpayment@lanermc.org or call (225) 658-6699 to request a rules and registration packet.
Water Sports Festival
A Water Sports Festival and Professional Extreme Water Sports Competition and Show will take place June 18 at Tri-Lakes, Bennett’s Water Ski and Wakeboard School, 18605 Barnett Road, in Zachary.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 per car. Limited VIP tickets are $100 per person and include refreshments. No ice chests allowed. Concessions available on-site.
Music at the gazebo
The Cam Pyle Band will play at 6:30 p.m., May 13 for Downtown Live at the Gazebo. The band plays a variety of music, including '80s and '90s, rock and classic rock, top 40, hip-hop and Motown. The show is free. Food trucks, face painting, specialty cotton candy, beer/wine and sno-balls will be available. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Leave pets and ice chests at home.