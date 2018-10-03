BATON ROUGE — On Sept. 28, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Antiqua L. Hunter, of Zachary, was appointed to the Louisiana State Interagency Coordinating Council for EarlySteps. Hunter is the State Homeless Coordinator for the Louisiana Department of Education.
Ann K. Phillips, of Pride, was appointed to the Louisiana State Interagency Coordinating Council for EarlySteps. Phillips is a licensed clinical social worker with The Arc Baton Rouge Children’s Services.