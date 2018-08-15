BATON ROUGE — The State Library of Louisiana announced expanded hours and new features at www.homeworkla.org, an online resource available to all Louisiana residents, which offers live tutoring, test preparation and job search assistance.
Academic tutoring for grades K-12, college and adult education in more than 60 subjects, including HiSET and GED, is available from Sunday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to midnight in both English and Spanish and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Vietnamese.
Self-study tools, including AP video lessons, ACT/SAT essentials, HiSET/GED resources, practice quizzes and standardized test prep are available 24/7.
“Whether your child is home-schooled or attends a private or public school, they can take advantage of this phenomenal resource,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. “And it’s not just for kids. Adults can also take advantage of this resource by connecting with a career coach or even dropping off a resume for review. It’s fantastic to have these services available for all Louisiana residents.”
A new feature for children learning to type, individuals with vision impairment or simply students who prefer to learn via voice communication is the “voice chat” feature. Students will now have the option to “connect with voice” either using their computer’s audio system or using their phone by calling a toll-free number.
State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton said, “Homework Louisiana is an invaluable, quality and innovative resource which, best of all, is available at no charge to all Louisiana residents.”
Users also have a variety of chat options, including a two-way interactive text editor which allows students and tutors to paste text from outside sources, such as Word, and to see each other’s formatting and typing in real time. All transcripts are archived for review later. Users can upload and “drop off” reports, resumes or papers for a tutor to review and edit and to be “picked up” at the users convenience.
All of these services can be accessed from a home computer or laptop, a tablet or mobile device, or at any Louisiana public library.
Homework Louisiana is funded in part with a Library Services and Technology Act grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the State Library of Louisiana and your local public library.