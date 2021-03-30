On March 24, the Zachary Police Department Criminal Investigations Division along with Zachary Police Department Uniform Patrol and Baton Rouge Fire Department Arson Investigations division executed a warrant roundup within the city limits of Zachary, a news release said.
This operation was to identify and locate subjects with active arrest warrants in Zachary. Both agencies began this operation about 4:30 a.m. The joint operation resulted in the arrest of seven people for violent or felony crimes.
People arrested include:
John Vidrine: 48, domestic abuse battery child endangerment
Exeiva Sierra: 44, domestic abuse battery
Angela White: 50, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling
Donald Tennart: 61, simple arson
Wash Davis: 23, domestic abuse battery
Mark Talley: 35, possession of Schedule II drug, violations of controlled dangerous substance, use of controlled dangerous substance in presence of juvenile.
Nakeya White: 42, five counts aggravated arson