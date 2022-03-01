The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Feb. 18-24:
Tre Darrien Bradford: 24; 708 Sinbad St., Baker; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving left of center
Hunter Campbell: 25; 3016 March St., Zachary; battery of the infirm
Terius Hawkins: 19; 4401 Wimbish Drive, Baker; possession of marijuana
Daring Carter: 25; 4203 N. Morvant Place, Baker; possession of marijuana
Brittany George: 29; 8001 Downman Road, New Orleans; simple burglary/theft from motor vehicle
Bianca Harris: 32; 11365 Legacy Oak Lane, Gonzales; felony theft
Briana Landry: 18; 704½ Urbandale St., Marrero; possession of Schedule IV drugs
Gary London: 32; 20051 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary; three counts of domestic abuse battery and three counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles
Brandon Moseman: 35; 1529 Joliet St., New Orleans; possession of marijuana
Jerod Munn: 31; 3566 39th St., Zachary; two counts possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule I drugs, prohibited acts, driving on right side of road and improper lane usage
Kasumi Plaisance: 51; 11227 Creighton Drive, Greenwell Springs; criminal trespass
Nicholas Spann: 26; 1814 Saul Ave., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Dymaria Williams: 31; 9271 Breeden Drive, Baton Rouge; three counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles
Robert Williams: 54; 2136 Lobdell Blvd., Apt 3002, Baton Rouge; felony theft
Patrick Wilson: 22; 10366 Oliphant Road, Baton Rouge; window tint violation, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
Jerrimisha Woodall: 20; 241 East Plains-Port Hudson Road, Zachary, fugitive warrants through Baker Police Department