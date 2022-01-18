Here's the final installment of our look back into 2021, a year filled pandemic restrictions, event cancellations and a devastating hurricane.
But through it all, our photographers were able to capture the year in photos. Let's take a look at our favorite photos taken by Advocate staff photographers, part-time photographers and our readers from September to December.
September
The Plainsman welcomes submitted photos and we received several photos from our readers after Hurricane Ida struck the area. The folks at Zachary Cheer Academy sent photos of the efforts to house and feed linemen restoring power.
The Zachary Rotary Club provided photos from their efforts to donate 50 relief buckets with cleaning supplies to assist people impacted by Hurricane Ida.
Photographer Jill More attended a Zachary High School homecoming pep rally Friday at the football stadium. Homecoming festivities included a class war competition, which was won by the junior class, presentation of the court and performances from the band, cheerleaders and dancers.
October
Moore also took her camera to an outdoor concert at Zachary Youth Park.
It wouldn't be October with a trip to a pumpkin patch. Shipping and supply issues delayed delivery of many pumpkins, but St. Patrick's Episcopal Church and School Pumpkin Patch did open in time for Halloween. Photographer and reporter Frances Y. Spencer visited the patch to capture the colors of the fall.
Photographer Morgan Werther took photos at the 15th annual Dutchtown High School Invitational Marching Band Festival, where she captured shots of the Zachary High School band.
November
In the Nov. 3 issue, Moore photographed dog-lovers and their furry friends at a Howl-o-Ween Pawty and adoption event in Zachary sponsored by Must Luv Dogs Rescue.
December
The Dec. 8 issue included photographs by Werther from the Zachary Christmas parade.
The Broncos (15-0) shut out Ponchatoula in the second half to claim a 28-20 victory in the Class 5A title game that concluded the LHSAA Prep Classic on Saturday night at the Caesars Superdome. It was the fourth 5A title in seven years for Zachary. Advocate and Times-Picayune photographer Scott Threlkeld provided photos from the big game.