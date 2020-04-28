Abby's Angel Closet was founded last May to sew items that could be used by cancer patients, injured people and those with the grim task of burying infants. Addressing health workers' needs amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus is now part of its mission, too.
"We're not quite a year old, but goodness, things have happened," said April Aucoin, of Central, one of the group's founders.
The 20 members of the non-profit organization began making the masks last month in response to the pandemic. So far, they've sewn and delivered about 8,000 cotton masks, in a variety of colors and prints and lined with flannel for comfort.
At its founding, Abby's Angel Closet sewed one-of-a-kind pieces like sweater-knit caps and cotton face masks for children and adults going through cancer treatment. Members also made seatbelt "pillows" that cushion a car ride for those who have recently had surgery.
The volunteers also sewed infant burial clothes made from satin for families suffering through the loss of a child. The group is named after a newborn daughter whom Aucoin and her husband Rodger lost in 2007.
In March, as the pandemic swelled, "someone reached out to us about face masks for health care workers and demand just exploded," said Jennifer Starns, another founder of Abby's Angel Closet.
Starns said the group has developed a streamlined production system: some volunteers cut cotton and flannel lining for the masks, using a pattern, and bring the ready-to-sew pieces to her and Aucoin.
The two then put together kits containing enough pieces for 10 masks, along with elastic for the ear pieces; other volunteers pick up as many kits as they think they can complete, then return with finished masks, Starns said.
"One volunteer came an hour ago to deliver 50 masks and took 80 more to sew," she said during an interview last week.
The cotton masks are fitted and "kind of hug the face a little better" than some patterns, Starns said.
The masks have been delivered to Baton Rouge General, Ochsner, Our Lady of the Lake Children's and Woman's hospitals, as well as nursing homes and home health agencies, she said.
Local hospital officials said the efforts of Abby's Angel Closet and other volunteer groups and individuals sewing and donating face masks have been critical.
“We are so grateful for the sewn masks they have donated to us, and for all masks made by members of our community," said Erik Showalter, president of the Baton Rouge General Foundation. "Each mask is unique. You can tell they put a lot of time and effort into making them."
In addition to cloth masks that are used by employees who don't have face-to-face interactions with patients, Baton Rouge General is also accepting donations of filtering respiratory masks, called N-95 masks, as well as procedure masks, surgical masks, face shields and goggles.
At Woman's Hospital, chief philanthropy officer Keila Stovall said employees who work outside of clinical areas are now wearing cloth masks to preserve the hospital's supply of surgical and N-95 masks for those who take care of patients.
"Woman’s greatly appreciates the volunteers who have worked to sew beautiful cloth masks to help protect our staff at the hospital," Stovall said.
The crew of volunteers with Abby's Angel Closet continues on its mission, the founders say.
"We will continue to do this until there's not a need," Starns said.