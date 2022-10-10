For the first time in nearly three decades, Zachary City Court is set to get a new judge in this fall’s election.
Longtime Judge Lonny Myles is retiring after 28 years on the bench. Those vying to replace him are Republicans David Conachen and Lawrence “L.T.” Dupré III and Democrat John C. Hopewell III.
The candidates have much in common. In fact, they work in close proximity, as all three currently hold other legal positions within the city government. Conachen is the city prosecutor, Hopewell is the city attorney and Dupré works as assistants to both.
The men also share LSU’s Paul M. Hebert Law Center as their alma mater and continue to practice privately in addition to their city duties. And they speak highly of one another.
But the candidates have differing ideas about what kind of person should lead the court — a limited-jurisdiction court that hears misdemeanor criminal cases and civil issues involving less than $35,000.
While that may seem insignificant, the court actually plays a critical role in the larger justice system.
“City courts are typically the first level of administration of justice that most people see,” Hopewell said.
Domestic violence and truancy cases sometimes come before the city court, as do matters involving people suffering from mental health issues, Conachen said. The judge often is in a position to help defendants in these types of cases turn their lives around, he said.
“It this is an individual’s first contact with a court, we want it to be their last,” said Conachen, a criminal defense and personal injury attorney of 12 years with The Law Offices of Ossie Brown. “We don’t want them to move from Zachary City Court to the 19th Judicial District Court. We want them to understand that their actions are not appropriate.”
Conachen, 48, said his background in criminal law makes him the ideal candidate for that task. He has made more than 1,000 appearances in criminal court in front of about 40 judges, he said. And he has handled all but a few of the 400 to 500 summons he estimates have been issued since he was named city prosecutor in January 2021.
“The position of the Zachary City Court judge is a position of experience, not of policy,” he said, explaining that the judge race differs from elections for other offices in which candidates should be considered based on their political platforms. “In Zachary City Court, you need somebody who can actually do the job. You need somebody who has seen it done over and over.”
Hopewell, 63, agreed that experience matters and said his 31 years in the legal field would serve the city well if he is elected judge.
Hopewell has represented and advised the city — including its Police Department — in a wide range of situations as its attorney for the past 12 years. In that role, he pointed out, he recommended Conachen for city prosecutor and hired Dupré as assistant city attorney.
Hopewell also has his own law firm, which handles a few criminal cases but mostly focuses on civil matters.
“I think it comes down to the fact that I’ve just seen more as a lawyer,” he said, “and I think I would be better able to adapt to whatever comes before the court.”
Hopewell believes it is important for a knowledgeable person to lead the court. The judge must operate efficiently and make sound decisions, he said.
“The city court functions best when it’s not in the limelight, when the administration of justice is such that the judge or the court is not making the papers at every instance,” he said.
Dupré said he is well suited for the judge job because of his versatility in the courtroom.
A 52-year-old U.S. Navy veteran, he handles both criminal and civil cases at the Perkins and Dupre law firm in Zachary — the only candidate who works extensively in both areas of law, he noted. Dupré was appointed assistant city attorney and assistant city prosecutor in 2020 and provided legal services for the city on contract before then.
The local nature of the city court is an asset to the community, Dupré said, and is part of what drew him to the judge race.
“I basically see Zachary as being at a crossroads with regard to its crime rates and its growth,” he said. “I would appreciate the honor of serving the people of Zachary to keep it the place that I chose to move to and so many thousands of people have chosen to move to.”
Dupré said it’s important that the city court judge is someone who knows Zachary — where he has lived for 25 years and operated a law office for 17 — and its people well.
“That’s where I try to distinguish myself — service to my community, both paid and unpaid,” he said.
Regardless of who becomes judge, this election marks a unique time for Zachary. The winner will be only the third judge in city court history and will take the reins from Myles, who was first elected in 1994 and was consistently reelected without opposition over the years.
Election day is Nov. 8. The early voting period begins Oct. 25. If needed, a runoff will be held Dec. 10.