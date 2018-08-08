Lindsey Whitty says she is running for the District 2 seat on the Zachary Community School Board because she wants to contribute her ideas, experience, passion and energy to see the children of Zachary excel past test scores and rankings to thrive as creative, individual learners.
Whitty, 37, attended public school in Central, studied at LSU and completed her undergraduate degree in early childhood education at Sam Houston State University. While in Texas, she worked as a professional photographer.
"My passion for teaching and education quickly took a new role as my husband’s career path, as a project engineer for Exxon Mobile, took our family and three sons overseas to Tokyo, Japan," she said in a campaign announcement. "As an educator and a mother, the experience moving from a public school system to a private international school taught me so much about the values of a public education while fostering innovation, creativity and individuality of children as global citizens. When our time abroad came to an end, there was no question that the very best place to raise our family and educate our boys would be within the walls of our Zachary public schools."
Whitty said she has local roots and values with a global perspective. "I believe we can extend beyond national averages, not only meet the needs of the individual student, but to cultivate creativity and foster innovation essential to preparing our learners to succeed on a national and global stage," she said.
Whitty said she believes the Zachary community has the ability to enhance and enrich learning for each child while supporting teachers and school staff to continue the pursuit of being world-class professional educators.
"I’d love to see the comfort and familiarity of small town living provide a state of the art education for the students within our city," she said.