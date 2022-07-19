The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from July 1-14:
Braylon Bell: 21; 7354 Marshall Bond, Zachary; possession of marijuana, two counts possession of Schedule II drugs and illegal carrying of weapons
Kailey Bourriague: 32; 30240 Barnett Road, Denham Springs; possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule II drugs, sale/distribution or possession of legend drugs and possession of Schedule I drugs
Gerald Burkins Jr.: 51; 9201 Airline Highway, No. 103, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jeremiah Carter: 19; 3805 Lee St., Zachary; simple burglary/theft from motor vehicle, theft of a firearm and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
Ashley Chaney: 34; 3860 N. Row Ave., Zachary; three counts possession/distributing manufacturing Schedule I drugs, prohibited acts, sale/distribution or possession of legend drugs, possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule III drugs, possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule II drugs and two counts possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule II drugs
Marlon Cosey: 45; 7082 Modesto Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Malaya Doucet: 23; 7163 Aspen Place, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Johnell Dozier: 37; 1405 Congress St., New Orleans; prohibited acts, possession of Schedule I drugs and illegal possession of stolen firearms
Kuyler Feemster III: 37; 4852 Rankin St., Zachary; unauthorized use of a movable
Asia Folse: 20; 23880 Huggins Lane, Zachary; disturbing the peace by fistic encounter, criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing
Keisha Franklin: 44; 6275 Pontotoc St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Sierra Jackson: 24; 8686 Coy Ave., No. 43, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Brinklyn Johnson: 26; 3664 Redbud St., Zachary; disturbing the peace by fistic encounter
Kaelyn Johnson: 19; 3664 Redbud St., Zachary; disturbing the peace by fistic encounter
Joseph McEachern: 32; 6306 Myrtle Ave., Baker; fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Dangelo Netter: 24; 6724 Baytree Drive, Baton Rouge; possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule I drugs and illegal carrying of weapons
Lashawnta Scott: 33; 2509 S. Magnolia Drive, Baker; improper supervision of a minor by parent or legal custodian
Roger Shoemaker: 32; 3501 Parkland Drive, Monroe: improper telephone communications, three counts of stalking, and prohibited usage of tracking devices
Ashton Thomas: 21; 4526 Avenue G., Zachary; possession of drug paraphernalia
Tevin Wade: 31; 7953 Nottingham St., Baton Rouge; fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Terri Washington: 37; 6311 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge; improper supervision of a minor by parent or legal custodian
Titus Winfield: 18; 940 Vancouver Drive, Port Allen; possession of marijuana
Reginald Wright: 32; 11941 Kingston Drive, Baton Rouge, three counts of failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants