Portfolio may meeting

Attendees at the May Portfolio Club meeting at the Zachary library branch include, from left, La Petite Lagniappe members, seated, Peggy Broussard, Denise Odum, Betty Kirby and Helen Bankston; and standing, Portfolio members Carla Collins, Pam Hall, Margaret McKerley, Barbara Foote, Mary Lynn Mills, Nell Robertson and Mitzy Gregor.

 Provided photo

The Portfolio Club met May 1 at the Zachary Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.

Guest performers were the La Petite Lagniappe Dulcimer Society, which played a variety of tunes including classical, folk, Cajun and gospel and an original composition by Betty Kirby. Some of the selections were sing-along, and Portfolio members were invited to accompany the group with rhythm instruments.

The dulcimer group will be offering mountain dulcimer lessons in Baton Rouge weekly through June 17 at the Community Bible Church in Baton Rouge. Register for the classes online at www.lagniappedulcimerBR.org.

