The Portfolio Club met May 1 at the Zachary Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.
Guest performers were the La Petite Lagniappe Dulcimer Society, which played a variety of tunes including classical, folk, Cajun and gospel and an original composition by Betty Kirby. Some of the selections were sing-along, and Portfolio members were invited to accompany the group with rhythm instruments.
The dulcimer group will be offering mountain dulcimer lessons in Baton Rouge weekly through June 17 at the Community Bible Church in Baton Rouge. Register for the classes online at www.lagniappedulcimerBR.org.