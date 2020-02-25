Not all heroes wore capes for the inaugural Must Luv Dogs Mardi Paws parade, but they did wear fur and adorable costumes.
The parade, held Sunday, at the BREC Zachary Community Park, featured several wags to riches stories including that of King Huey McHughy, the pit puppy chosen to be the king of Mardi Paws. Trooper, the rescue dog who won hearts during the campaign to find a home, was the parade marshal.
Cindy Shotwell, Must Luv Dogs director, was blown away by the turnout and the community outpouring for lost, abandoned, and needy animals. “We are all amazed and super thankful at the turnout,” Shotwell said. “It was an amazing start to what we hope will be our mainstay fundraiser every year.”