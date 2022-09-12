This story is the second in a three-part series on the candidates who want the city's mayor's job. Each week, we'll learn why the three candidates want the job.
As a City Council member for the past 16 years, Francis Nezianya has been a constant amid a period of significant change in Zachary.
Now, as the city grapples with the effects of a growing population, Nezianya is hoping to move out of the District 1 seat at the council dais and into the Mayor’s Office.
“I decided I wanted to run for mayor because of my leadership skills, and I have been involved, have a lot invested in Zachary,” he said. “I feel that I can continue to make more of a difference in the community.”
Nezianya, who has no party affiliation, is one of three people running for mayor in the fall election. The other candidates are fellow council member Laura O’Brien and Police Chief David McDavid, both Republicans.
Nezianya said his experience as a local business owner and knowledge of city government make him a good choice for mayor.
He was first elected to the City Council in 2006, serving under two different mayors. Since then, Zachary has grown by a few thousand residents — and, as a member of the council, Nezianya has had a hand in crafting development rules aimed at managing growing pains.
Some of the biggest accomplishments, he said, have come in recent years as the council has introduced more stringent requirements for new subdivisions. Changes such as mandating larger lot sizes were approved with the goal of slowing — but not completely stopping — growth.
If elected mayor, Nezianya said he would continue to encourage what he calls “calculated growth.”
He does not support a total halt in residential development, an idea that has gained some traction in Zachary recently.
“A moratorium is not good for businesses,” Nezianya said — and businesses are something he said the city needs more of and that he will work hard to attract.
Instead of stopping new development, he said, Zachary needs to focus on projects that help accommodate the influx of new residents. Road improvements are one area he will focus on.
“We’re going to tap into a lot of grants,” he said, adding that he also has good relationships with elected officials at the state and federal level who could be instrumental in securing other funding sources.
One of his goals is building a new roadway to alleviate traffic crossing town on La. 64. He said it’s possible the route could be built in conjunction with the ongoing Comite River Diversion Canal construction effort.
“That’s something that I plan to check into,” he said. “If not, we can tap into some landowners and see how we can work with them to create another east to west corridor.”
He also said he would push for a faster timeline on local projects funded by MovEBR, a parishwide tax program to improve infrastructure. In Zachary, Rollins Road, Pride-Port Hudson Road and MacHost Road are all slated for work under the program, but Nezianya said they need more urgent attention.
“They’re in terrible shape,” he said.
It’s also important to make sure maintenance does not fall behind schedule on other aspects of infrastructure, he said — such as the sewer system, which was revamped in recent years through a state program.
Other priorities Nezianya named include supporting law enforcement and improving residents’ overall quality of life. He said the city should look for funding and explore partnerships with entities like BREC to add amenities like sidewalks and bike lanes to older subdivisions.
He said he knows firsthand the importance of providing recreation outlets. He and his wife, Lettimarie, helped establish tennis courts at the local YMCA.
Born in Nigeria, Nezianya arrived in the United States in 1981 at 19 years old.
“I was so fortunate to get a job at Church’s Fried Chicken,” he said. He was hired as a chicken cutter and fryer and worked his way up to a supervisor. The job allowed him to pay for tuition at Southern University, where he earned a bachelor’s of science degree.
Eventually, Nezianya decided to open his own business as a Subway franchisee. He started with one location 28 years ago; now he owns several Subway restaurants in the Baton Rouge area.
His experience in the business world spurred an interest in public service that led him to run for the City Council in 2006. Today, as a candidate for mayor, he said he wants to continue to be part of the city’s success.
“I feel like the city is a business, and as a successful business owner, I will use that to run the city successfully,” Nezianya said. “From one location to multiple locations, I feel that I am equipped, I am ready to take on the challenges. As a business owner, it’s about solving problems. That’s what I do every day.”
He said the people skills he has developed throughout his career will be an asset as mayor.
“That’s one of my big strengths — working with people,” he said. “I’m going to work on public image to promote solidarity in the community. … That is my goal: one Zachary.”