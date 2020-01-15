GOSHEN, Indiana — Goshen College recently recognized 188 undergraduate students for excellence in academics on the fall 2019 Dean's List.
Madelyn Kuipers, a junior molecular biology/biochemistry major from Zachary, was recognized for academic excellence on the fall semester dean's list at Goshen College.
The Dean's List includes students earning at least a 3.75 GPA, while completing at least 12 hours of coursework for a letter grade. Only grades from the designated semester are included in the dean's list selection process.