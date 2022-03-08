The ZHS powerlifting team brought a young team to the East Regional boys qualifying tournament on Feb. 19 at Denham Springs High School and the girls side on Feb. 26 at Holden High School.
Last year’s state champion as a 10th grader, Jaydan Jackson led the field with another victory while several new lifters got their first taste of competition.
Head powerlifting coach Jason Davis said the newcomers “did a great job of competing and developing new personal records and we can look forward to those lifters continuing to grow and challenge for state championship qualifying marks next season.
Jackson’s junior year performance was spectacular as she set the composite record in the deadlift for the 165-pound weight class with a lift of 435 pounds besting a record that stood for 8 years. Considering that she only weighs 150 pounds, deadlifting almost three times her body weight is an incredible feat. She also had a squat of 380 pounds and a bench press of 215 pounds. Based on her total and record-breaking deadlift she was named the Outstanding Lifter for the meet.
Consider that her 1,030-pound total at the East Regional qualifying tournament would have made her the top qualifier in all of the weight classes below her, at her weight class (165), and two weight classes above her (181 pounds and 198 pounds). Only two other lifters (one at 220 and one superheavyweight) had a higher qualifying out of the entire field headed to the state championship.
Jackson will go for her second consecutive state title on March 25 at ULM. In the 2021 state meet, she had a composite total of 1,005 pounds. On her 2022 state meet prospects coach Davis said “we are eagerly anticipating Jaydan having a great state meet with a chance to improve on her deadlift record.”
Jackson is no one-hit wonder nor is she a one sport specialist. She won the shot put (42.25 feet) at the Division I Indoor Track and Field Championship the week before the East Powerlifting Regional qualifying tournament on Feb 19. Though COVID-19 prevented her from winning a state indoor championship as a sophomore due to meet cancellation, she was able to finish second during the outdoor season. She placed third at indoor state competition in the shot put as a freshman.
Zachary softball team pulls out late victory on Senior Night
On March 2, the Zachary High softball team and new head coach Kate Browne recognized seniors Michaela Doiron, Kaelyn Cooper and Arturia Jenkins. Michaela Doiron pitched a seven-inning shutout throwing to her sister, catcher Nyla Doiron. The Broncos responded in the bottom of the seventh with a two-out double followed by a double to take a 1-0 victory over Belle Chasse.
Upcoming home games for the Lady Broncos will be against Denham Springs (March 15), Central (March 22), Walker (March 29), Brusly (April 8), French Settlement (April 11) and Notre Dame (April 13). The LHSAA softball playoffs begin April 19.