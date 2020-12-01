Remember your health
Enrollment for the Affordable Healthcare Act is open until Dec. 15 to apply for health care for 2021. A press release offered five facts about signing up for coverage at HealthCare.gov.
- Sign up by Dec. 15, no matter if you're returning or this is your first time getting covered.
- Coverage could be cheaper than you think. Last year at HealthCare.gov, nine in 10 people qualified for financial help to make premiums more affordable. 4.7 million uninsured people were eligible for a plan with a $0 monthly premium.
- Shop and save. If you had coverage through HealthCare.gov for 2020, you should come back to update your information and compare your options for 2021. Plans and prices change; you could save money by switching to a new plan.
- COVID-19 is raging across America and there’s no end in sight. Accidents happen and people get sick. Health insurance protects you from the unexpected.
- Free help is available. If you have questions about signing up or want to talk through your options with a trained professional, call (800) 318-2596 or visit localhelp.healthcare.gov.
Art Walk reset
The Black Friday Art Walk and Marketplace has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
ZooLights open Friday at BREC Zoo
Celebrate the holidays with ZooLights — a festive evening mile-long trail through BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo featuring more than 50 illuminated display sculptures of animals and traditional holiday spectacles.
The holiday tradition, presented by Children’s Hospital New Orleans, continues through Dec. 30 — closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Admission gates open at 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; grounds close at 9 p.m.
Visitors can enjoy special festive activities offered by Children’s Hospital New Orleans every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night during the event. These will involve holiday masks, snowflake wands and a seasonal coloring station for the kids.
Additional ZooLights information at www.brzoo.org/events/special/zoolights/
Election set for Dec. 5
Don't forgot the Dec. 5 election if you didn't vote early.
Voters in East Baton Rouge Parish will vote on a state constitutional amendment to allow an out-of-state resident to serve on a public postsecondary education board of supervisors and various seats for the Republican State Central Committee are also on the ballot.
Hospital Service District No. 1 is seeing a 20-mill property tax for capital improvements related to COVID-19 and ongoing operations of Lane Regional Medical Center.
Among the other races are Eric Lewis (D) and Brandon Noel (R) for East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilman District 1, and "Beetle" Boudreaux Fisher (R) and John LeBlanc (R) for District 2 for the Zachary City Council.
Sharon Weston Broome (D) and Steve Carter (R) are in a runoff for mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish.
Some parts of the parish are voting for judges, and the Chaneyville Fire Department has two taxes on the ballot.
Let The Plainsman know what's going on
We are at an interesting time as we enter the holiday season.
Because of the coronavirus, many things have been canceled. However, other things have opened, at least in a limited capacity.
We’d love to hear what the people of Zachary and the surrounding areas are doing. So would your neighbors.
What are your plans? What holiday things are on the horizon? Does someone already have their Christmas lights up?
Let us know what your club, church, school or neighbors are doing. Contact us at zachary@theadvocate.com. You can send jpg photos with information telling us who is in the photo and what is going on. Send a small story that gives us more information.
If you want, tell us about interesting people or events that we can send a reporter.