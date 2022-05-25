Mary Grace Hardin, of Zachary, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society. Hardin was initiated at LSU.
Hardin is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year, a news release said. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.