189105584_4246214385446400_965442706744236149_n.jpg

At the end of May, Zachary Girl Scout Troop 10346 donated cookies as a thank you to the staff at Lane Regional Medical Center. The girls providing the treats include, from left, Lizzy Holman, Caroline Fitzgerald, Savannah Masterson, Josie Davis, Emme Stein and Quinn Langley.

 Provided photo

In May, Zachary Girl Scout Troop 10346 donated cookies as a thank you to the staff at Lane Regional Medical Center. 

View comments