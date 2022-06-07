The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from May 27-June 2:

Laurie Bice: 51; 4865 Lee St., Zachary; simple criminal damage to property

Darryll Brown: 30; 6236 Barnes Lane, Clinton; flight from an officer, riot, off-road vehicles prohibited on roadways, disturbing the peace – violent and tumultuous manner, and reckless operation of a vehicle

Delvin Canty: 31; 2235 Scenic Gardens Ave., Baton Rouge; fugitive warrants through Denham Springs Police Department and failure to appear on outstanding warrants

Gari Green: 37; 5447 McClelland Drive, Baton Rouge; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies and resisting an officer

Ashton Hanchey: 32; 16020 Gleneagles Drive, Zachary; illegal possession of stolen firearm, theft, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, and on fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

Chance Hebrard: 20; 1312 Johnston St., Baker; domestic abuse battery and simple criminal damage to property

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Tanner Hughes: 32; 3700 E. Brookstown Drive, Apt. 157, Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Sheldon Nixon: 43; 2271 McHugh Road, Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Kenterious Pendelton: 21; 4114 Florida St., Zachary; possession of marijuana

Jacob Perez: 38; 10061 Elm Grove Garden Drive, No. 19, Baton Rouge; fugitive warrants through Gonzales Police Department

Edgar Shropshire: 57; 16826 Shropshire Road, Clinton; criminal damage to property

Brendan Walker: 18; 2654 Boudreaux Ave., Zachary; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding

Ashley Williams: 30; 6023 Stoneview Ave., Baker; reckless operation