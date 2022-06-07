The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from May 27-June 2:
Laurie Bice: 51; 4865 Lee St., Zachary; simple criminal damage to property
Darryll Brown: 30; 6236 Barnes Lane, Clinton; flight from an officer, riot, off-road vehicles prohibited on roadways, disturbing the peace – violent and tumultuous manner, and reckless operation of a vehicle
Delvin Canty: 31; 2235 Scenic Gardens Ave., Baton Rouge; fugitive warrants through Denham Springs Police Department and failure to appear on outstanding warrants
Gari Green: 37; 5447 McClelland Drive, Baton Rouge; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies and resisting an officer
Ashton Hanchey: 32; 16020 Gleneagles Drive, Zachary; illegal possession of stolen firearm, theft, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, and on fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office
Chance Hebrard: 20; 1312 Johnston St., Baker; domestic abuse battery and simple criminal damage to property
Tanner Hughes: 32; 3700 E. Brookstown Drive, Apt. 157, Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Sheldon Nixon: 43; 2271 McHugh Road, Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Kenterious Pendelton: 21; 4114 Florida St., Zachary; possession of marijuana
Jacob Perez: 38; 10061 Elm Grove Garden Drive, No. 19, Baton Rouge; fugitive warrants through Gonzales Police Department
Edgar Shropshire: 57; 16826 Shropshire Road, Clinton; criminal damage to property
Brendan Walker: 18; 2654 Boudreaux Ave., Zachary; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding
Ashley Williams: 30; 6023 Stoneview Ave., Baker; reckless operation