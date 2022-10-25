Seeing is a function too often associated with sight. Sa’Lynn Woodside, a visually impaired Zachary High student, challenges that notion.
She sees a great need, she sees solutions, and she sees a path to raise awareness and enlighten those who see but are metaphorically blind to the challenges of the blind community.
Sa’Lynn has always been unique but at a young age she realized the constant questions were a sign that the sighted community needed and wanted to understand her perspectives.
“Well, at first I was a little bit very shy about it,” she said. “I really didn’t want to be different; I wanted to be normal like everybody else.”
Programs and services that helped Sa’Lynn participate in mainstream Zachary classrooms have armed her with facts and empowerment. She took on a project to first impact her town. She drafted a letter to Zachary Mayor David Amrhein to put a special focus on White Cane Day and the residents of the area living with visual impairments.
Amrhein had a positive response and made efforts to proclaim Oct. 15 as White Cane Safety Day in Zachary. The mayor gave Sa’Lynn a copy of proclamation at the Oct. 11 City Council meeting.
White canes, introduced in the 1930s, are a way to help visually impaired people travel independently. They also helped drivers identify and yield to people using the white canes. The use of white canes is protected by U.S. law and White Cane Safety Day, Oct. 15, was established in 1964 by President Lyndon B. Johnson to raise awareness.
Shannon Woodside adopted Sa’Lynn when she was 3 years old and has taken on the role of both mother and advocate. Woodside has learned a lot about low vision/blindness and the genetic condition — Bardet-Biedl syndrome — that causes it.
Woodside explained that Bardet-Biedl syndrome affects other parts of the body, and she has limited knowledge about how it might affect other biological family members. Her daughter is now legally blind.
Sa’Lynn started school surrounded by children at the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired, so she didn’t stand out. When Woodside chose to bring her into the Zachary schools, she made big adjustments, and her schoolmates began to learn about her use of a cane and tools to read and write in Braille. In time, she embraced her role to educate others about both her special tools and abilities.
Sa’Lynn’s outreach began with a group of visually impaired elementary students that she mentors in Zachary. Her mentees learned about White Cane Safety Day before she moved to educate the sighted community. “I didn’t before, but now it is my job to teach people around me what I can do,” Sa’Lynn said.
Sa’Lynn hopes to pair her love for helping people with her love for animals. “When I graduate, I want to work with animals because they deserve it,” she said. “They give us all the love for what they get. They are there when we just need a relationship.”
It is hard to choose a favorite pet because Sa’Lynn says her mother is an “animal collector.” They have a cat, a horse and three dogs. There is one dog, a golden doodle named Brew, who has a special bond because his vision is impaired by cataracts, and he is “the goofiest dog” with a warm heart.
Sa’Lynn describing a patient, loving creature empowered by his challenges and the “angel with a tail” sounds remarkably familiar. “Yes, he totally understands,” she said. “My little sister is a survivor of shaken baby syndrome, and he is often rolling around near her mat. She'll just start hitting in the air and kicking him and he sits there like he does not have a care in the world.”