A preliminary site plan for a new law enforcement complex won the approval of the Zachary City Council on Tuesday, moving the long-awaited project one step closer to becoming reality.
That reality, however, is not one that sits well with some residents of the area where the building is to be constructed. Several people who live nearby voiced concerns to the Council about how traffic, safety and the image of their neighborhood will be affected.
Officials emphasized that the site plan approved Tuesday is preliminary, and there is still time to make design changes based on residents’ feedback.
The facility — which will include offices as well as classroom space for training — will be built on 23 acres the city has purchased near Walmart along Old Slaughter Road and Montegudo Boulevard. It’s slated to be a one-story, 21,300-square-foot building.
It will replace the aging police headquarters on Main Street near City Hall. The department does not have enough room in its current facility, Lt. Shawn Pratt told the council.
“We’ve outgrown our little one,” Pratt said. “It’s time for change.”
But Old Slaughter Road residents wondered why change must come to their neighborhood.
“How was this chosen to be a police department and training center in that residential, smaller area?” said resident Dorothy Harris. “I don’t understand. Why would you want to put it there when … you have so much other space to put your police department?”
City Attorney John Hopewell explained that the site is the only one the city could find that was both big enough and reasonably priced.
Other residents, citing safety concerns, wanted to know whether the facility will include holding cells for arrestees.
“I don’t know that you can have an effective police department without having a temporary holding cell,” Hopewell responded.
Another point of discussion was whether the building will be surrounded by fences topped with barbed wire — something residents said they don’t necessarily want to see on their drive home. While barbed wire is common at law enforcement facilities, officials Tuesday assured the crowd that design aspects of the development have not been finalized, and the specifics of fencing will be decided later.
Other concerns raised included where entrances to the facility will be and how traffic will be impacted. Residents also decried what they said was a lack of opportunities to offer their input about the project.
When Councilman Francis Nezianya asked whether a vote could be delayed to allow time for further review of plans and concerns related to the development, Hopewell warned that doing so “may seriously jeopardize this entire project.”
“If we table this, you’re going to potentially miss bond commission agenda and approval,” he explained.
The council went on to approve the site plan on a 4-1 vote, with Councilman Lael Montgomery dissenting.
Later in the meeting, the council approved a resolution that will get the ball rolling on seeking $8.1 million in bonds to build the police facility.
“What you’re doing tonight is preliminarily approving the issuance of the certificates of indebtedness so they can schedule it for proper public hearing before the Louisiana Bond Commission,” Hopewell told the Council.
Council members also agreed to hire the Kean Miller law firm to represent the city before the bond commission.
In other action, the council adopted a noise ordinance after several weeks of discussion and revisions to the document. The final ordinance approved Tuesday sets decibel thresholds for residential, public, business and industrial areas and calls for violators to be fined as much as $500 or sent to jail for up to six months, or both.
As for how the new rules will be enforced, “it is just like a speeding ticket,” Hopewell said. “It’s going to be up to the officer to determine whether or not, from an enforcement and application perspective, it rises to that level.”
The ordinance was approved on a 4-1 margin, with Montgomery again as the lone “no” vote. He has previously raised concerns about the potential for the ordinance — and its application by law enforcement — to violate residents’ rights and land the city in legal hot water.