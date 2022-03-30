Three Zachary Community Schools choir groups earned high honors at the annual Louisiana Music Educators Association District IV Festival Competition held March 16-18.
The Zachary High School and Northwestern Middle School choirs both scored superior ratings from every judge at the recent festival competition and also brought home Sweepstakes trophies.
The ZHS Choir is led by Cierra Fountain and the NMS choir by Cassie Doherty.
The Copper Mill Elementary choir students earned sweepstakes at Festival. They earned superior ratings, the highest possible ratings, in both performance and sight-reading. The CME group is led by Molly Toups.
Directors participating in the annual festival must be a member of the organization. It was hosted at First Baptist Church Baton Rouge, located in downtown Baton Rouge. All choirs participating must sing song selections for a group of three judges to receive their performance score, then they must sight-read a selection of music they have never seen before for a score from a different judge.
The choirs start preparing for this competition at the beginning of each year learning the fundamentals of how to read music. As the year progresses, the students’ skills in reading on their own improve, which helps prepare them for the sight-reading portion of the festival. Usually in January students begin learning their festival performance music and begin to perfect each selection, a news release said.