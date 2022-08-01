Editor's Note: Finding local sports topics over the summer can sometimes be a difficult task, as no one is in school and everyone is preparing for the next season. Fortunately, there are three incredible women from Zachary who are leading major college athletic programs that have a story to tell from when they competed at the collegiate level, paid their dues and now find themselves leading major college athletic programs.
Zachary High School alum Tyra Perry was hired as the University of Illinois’ second-ever head softball coach in June 2015. How she got to Illinois is quite the story, but at the end of the day, it contains a whole lot of winning.
How much winning? Over 600 career head coaching victories at Illinois, Ball State, Western Kentucky and Birmingham Southern. Since arriving at Illinois, she has continued that winning tradition, guiding the “Fighting Illini” to 36 wins or more for three-straight seasons for the first time in program history, and her 2022 squad qualified for the NCAA Tournament for their fourth appearance in seven years.
Pretty impressive stats for someone who originally wanted to go into nursing. As Perry tells it, when she transferred to LSU from Nicholls State as part of the first Tigers team with credits and course timing she would have had an additional 3 years to become a nurse and instead chose kinesiology.
It was during a compliance internship after graduation that would turn a spark into a flame. “I got tired of dressing up every day. I would walk by the girls at practice, and I just started yearning to coach,” Perry said.
To reinforce from last week’s article, she comes from a sports family as her sisters (including Brittney Williams the head softball coach at Southern), brother and parents were all athletes that grew up and competed in Zachary.
Her inspirations to be a great player have Zachary roots. “Growing up in Zachary, I looked up to incredible female athletes like Tonya Johnson and Brandy Burns that were playing at a high level, striving academically and getting to the next level. They helped me dream,” Perry said. She was also inspired by her father who coached her, and mother who “made us well-rounded by getting us involved in other things besides sports.”
During her two seasons at Ball State, Perry directed the Cardinals to 67 wins with a combined nine All-MAC selections and 13 Academic All-MAC honorees. She was named MAC Coach of the Year during her first season at Ball State after a 33-19 mark and overall conference title during the regular season.
Before Ball State, Perry spent six seasons as head coach at Western Kentucky, guiding the Lady Toppers to 196 victories becoming the winningest coach in program history. It was there she coached her little sister Brittney. On coaching her sister Perry said that while coaching her sister she "got the last say on everything."
"She played for my dad in high school … so she understood the separation of church and state. Coach on the field. Sister at home. Separate and appropriate,” she said.
Perry guided Birmingham-Southern to 146 victories in seven years as head coach (six seasons of competition), despite the Panthers being a provisional NCAA Division I member during the 2002 and 2003 seasons.
Perry's impressive coaching credentials trace back to an early meeting with a softball legend that became her greatest coaching influence. “I was on one of my first recruiting visits and I saw UCLA coach Sue Enquist and summoned the courage to speak to her. She has a culture that is undeniable and was generous with her time and recommendations. She sent me a follow up note and encouraged me, which was inspiring,” Perry said. “I still have that note today.”
Perry sums up her coaching philosophy as a calling. “If you look in the Zachary High media guide from my playing days you would see where I indicated that I wanted to grow up and be a missionary, and I virtually am. My mission is to develop strong capable young women that can achieve their goals.”
After two seasons at Nicholls State, Perry followed her head coach to LSU as the second signee in the new Tiger softball program. LSU won when she was there, go figure. They went 102-28, 58-14 in the SEC and 2 SEC West Division Titles. She batted at an average of over 0.300, hit a ton of home runs, made the SEC All-Tournament Team and was twice named SEC Academic Honor Roll. Perry earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology and a master's in sports administration.
With a word limit on this column, let’s just say she was pretty impressive at Zachary High as well. She was inducted into the Zachary High School Hall of Fame in 2007. Her favorite moments at Zachary she relayed were winning the state championship her sophomore and senior season.
Though she does miss family and seafood she indicated that Champaign, Illinois, has been good to her and it feels like home. As to the cold, maybe not.
“I am a strong advocate for moving our season start date from February to March," she said. "It’s cold everywhere in February. A spring sport should be played in spring weather.”
She takes her responsibility as a mentor to aspiring African American coaches seriously and noted that “currently, only 7% of female head coaches in all sports are from a diverse background. I believe it is going to take a group effort if we are going see notable changes in the area.” She further commented that “watching women like Vivian Stringer and now Dawn Staley have success in sport provides the blueprint and proves that anything is possible.”
Closing
So that closes things out three weeks of incredible success stories that started in Zachary and now see three pioneering women breaking barriers at the collegiate level. They come from three different decades with Tonya in the 1980s, Tyra in the 1990s, and Brittney in the 2000s. A couple of reoccurring themes came out in each of their stories and my interviews. All commented on the support structure and looking up to others growing up (many in Zachary) as examples of athletes who aspired for great things and they saw through their achievements that there was no ceiling, which allowed each of them to dream and achieve their own big dreams. They each stressed the importance of education and a camaraderie that was beyond winning and losing, family and a love for Zachary and the people who helped them early in their journeys. In talking to them you can hear the importance they each place on inspiring their players to be more than athletes.
Tyra posed a question to me that I will repeat, “what are the chances that a city the size of Zachary could produce three female African American college coaches?” It would appear to be a statistical anomaly. As they span over 30 years, could it be, in part, because of some of the things that you and others in Zachary did early in their careers to help support a dream? Who is next and will Zachary continue to provide a fertile ground that supports the development of the next Tonya Johnson, Brittney Williams or Tyra Perry?