Shawnte Floyd found purpose and balance as a wife, mother, singer and musician, but when songwriter was added to her list of tasks it was a surprise even to her. The evolving songwriter hit the Zachary Gazebo stage to explain: “It’s Personal.”
Floyd and The Floyd Family brought their musical flavor to Downtown Live at the Gazebo Friday. The Zachary group features dad, mom and their three oldest children performing gospel music with heavy leaning toward contemporary praise and worship pieces.
The family is joined by background singer Tessica Tucker and jazz bassist Harry Anderson, another Zachary resident and the Southern University assistant professor of jazz studies.
The Downtown Live audience was treated to a combination of gospel favorites and original music from Floyd’s album 'It’s Personal.' The original material was the product of journey, trial and deliverance as the songwriter describes going from the 'frying pan into the fire."
The songs have roots in difficulties and tragedy. “It was literally just one thing after another — just life happening,” Floyd said. “And it caused me to feel things, spiritually, mentally, that I had never felt before. And it really made me feel like, ‘OK, God really wasn't around.’ I know God is omnipresent, but just during this time I began to think.”
Floyd recalled being given not only the words, but the inspiration for the music or original songs that started with song called "You and Me." The musical gift stuck so strongly with her that she sat down at the piano and started teaching it to her two daughters.
"You and Me" created a comforting foundation for having another child near the time she was finishing her music program at Southern University and a traumatizing string of family and close losses.
The music and the messages became a comforting support system. “There was a lot of pain and grieving during that time period,” Floyd said. “The songs were still coming, and, for me, it was saying there was a plan and God knew what he was doing. I needed the ultimate encouragement, and it had to come from within. I'm encouraged every time I listen to my songs.”
The spread of the Gospel and the musical message of encouragement has become the family business for Floyd and her husband Jason Floyd Sr., who sings, produces and plays music. They met when they were both music majors at Southern, and they are equipping their children to follow in their footsteps.
The oldest three Floyd children attend school in Zachary and had started to develop into musicians. “Music is always being played because it's what we do in churches on Sundays,” Floyd said. “I’m always playing some kind of classical music, so this is what they're used to.”
Floyd’s "It’s Personal" CD is available on streaming sites. For more information about CDs or booking, email Floyd at shawnteflo@gmail.com.
Downtown Live at The Gazebo is a family-friendly event planned and hosted by the City of Zachary. Upcoming schedules can be found on the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Downtown-Live-at-The-Gazebo-247141879250465.