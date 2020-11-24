One downtown wall soon will open a window into Zachary’s past while leaving an artistic and historic statement for generations to come.
The mural, created by local artist Merriann Hornsby, will take up a wall on the east side of the City Annex building.
An unveiling event will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. The annex building is at 4650 Main St. The public is invited to the brief event.
City officials hope that the colorful addition to downtown Zachary will attract new local businesses, help bring customers to preexisting locations and boost the economy. Setting a tone and creating an inviting atmosphere are key to city plans.
“The new artwork celebrates the heritage and history of Zachary, and we are thrilled to showcase this mural on our city building,” says Mayor David Amrhein.
Hornsby, known for a distinctive impressionist style, was commissioned by the city of Zachary to portray the historical scene. Her painting of the historic train depot was featured at a previous Fall Art Crawl and was later gifted to the city and is on display at City Hall.
Hornsby began painting more than two decades ago. She is a self-taught artist and said she feels her work as “hints of Van Gogh,” the Dutch postimpressionist painter who is among the most famous and influential figures in the history of Western art. Van Gogh, who had a short but prolific career, is famous for cutting off his own ear during a mental episode and for the well-known 'Starry Night' masterpiece painted in the late 1800s. The "Starry Night" painting is valued at more than $1 billion.
Her artistic mediums are oil and acrylics, and she said she feels painting is a gift the Lord has given her that gives her peace and a feeling of accomplishment. She has taught painting at Silliman Institute in Clinton and to private students in the Felicianas, East Baton Rouge and South Carolina.
Hornsby, an Ascension Parish native, is the wife of the Rev. Scott Hornsby, senior pastor of Zachary’s Fellowship Church. The two led churches in Bluff Creek and Clinton before founding the Zachary church in 2004. Lending her brush to local efforts is a statement of appreciation.
“The Zachary community has been very good to my family and our church over the years,” she said.
The mural work became a family affair for Hornsby. Two of her granddaughters, Lauren and Julia Kinchen, lent their artistic talents to the massive undertaking and gained insight from their grandmother at the same time.