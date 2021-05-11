Three dual-sports senior athletes at Zachary High have left their marks in multiple sports and in the community. There are others, but these three are mentioned because they will be competing at the next level in college and should be commended for what they provided to their teams through their high school careers.
Chris Hilton is obviously in the conversation, as he will be playing football at LSU, but during his ZHS tenure he also played basketball and is a key contributor to the ZHS track team that won the 2021 indoor state championship. Hilton has a high jump state record and is a 200 m and 400 m speed demon. Who will forget the catch and dash that won ZHS its third 5A state football championship?
Zoa Adams recently accepted a track scholarship to the University of Arkansas-Little Rock. In addition to being a district champion, regional champion at 400-meter, where she blazed a time of 55 seconds, she was also the starting point guard on the Lady Broncos playoff basketball team. Try juggling two sports at the same time; Adams competed in both basketball and indoor track.
Kenson Tate was an offensive weapon at wide receiver and is a track and field point scoring machine. At the regional meet Tate bested his previous personal record in the long jump from 23-1 with a leap of 24-10¾. That mark set a stadium record and tied Tate for the national lead in the long jump. Days before setting the long jump record, Tate committed to compete in track and field at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas.
ZHS golfers finish season at state championship
The ZHS boys golf team under head coach Kenny Langlois and assistant Johnny Nagle finished fourth at the Metro Golf Tournament at Beaver Creek on April 14, with Kyle Bennett finishing second with a score of 68.
The boys would also finish fourth at the Division 1 Region II regional championship on April 28 at Beau Chene to advance to the state tournament. Bennett was again the low man for the Broncos, shooting a 78, with Drew Silman shooting an 85.
The Broncos competed for the team state championship on the 6,516 yard par 72 course at Farm D’Allie in Carencro on May 3-4. At the end of day one the Broncos were in 8th place, led by an opening round 72 by Bennett, which tied for the sixth lowest score on the day. On day 2, Bennet would shoot one over par to tie for ninth overall as the Broncos finished eighth. Silman was the second lowest scorer for the Broncos on day two with a 78.