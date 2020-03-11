Work on Zachary’s long-awaited third water tower is months behind schedule, frustrating officials who are counting on the structure to improve the city’s fire insurance rating.
Rainy weather and problems with a painting subcontractor have stalled the project. The tower, near the Zachary Youth Park, was originally slated to be completed in the fall of 2019.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Mayor David Amrhein said he’s now hoping the project will be done by mid-April.
The city is planning to charge the contractor — Kentucky-based Caldwell Tanks — $1,000 for each day it has missed its deadline.
Some contingency days for weather were built into the contract. Amrhein said his staff will have to look over weather reports to figure out exactly how big Caldwell’s late fee should be.
The council awarded a $1.58 million contract to Caldwell to build the 500,000-gallon water tower in November 2018. Because it’s near baseball fields at the park, the tank of the tower will be painted with a baseball design.
Officials visited the tower last week and discovered the final coat of base paint hadn’t been applied yet, let alone the baseball design. Work crews also have encountered problems on the inside of the tank that will necessitate it being washed out again, Amrhein said.
“Caldwell Tanks wants it finished,” he said. “They’re embarrassed.”
The tower was hooked up to the water supply three or four weeks ago, Amrhein said. It could help the city achieve a better fire rating — a key motivation for building the tower — by increasing water pressure in the area.
“This is nothing but a plus,” Fire Chief Danny Kimble told the council. “It’s going to help us out a great bit.”
Zachary has a rating of 84.9 out of 100, he said. A few more points would push the city into a better rating class.
The ratings are a measure of a city’s ability to protect residents from fires and can affect home insurance costs.
In a lighter moment Tuesday, Councilwoman Laura O’Brien brought up an issue she and her colleagues previously asked the mayor to bring to the contractor’s attention: whether the red baseball stitches on the tower tank will curve upward, resembling a smile, or downward like a frown.
“To be honest with you, I told them whatever you can do the fastest,” Amrhein replied. “I want it finished.”