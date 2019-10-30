Broncos continue to break, set school records at Capital City Swim League Meet
The Zachary High School swim team competed at the Third Cluster Meet on Oct. 18 at Tiger Aquatics. swim coach Julie Peveto said she was "extremely proud of them continuing to post great times when while training hard.”
Top finishers for the Broncos girls swimmers were Karlie Porter, third in the 200 freestyle and second in the 100 butterfly; and Abby Yoes, first in the 100 freestyle, second in the 50 freestyle.
The girls 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams finished third with the boys winning the 400 freestyle relay and placing third in the 200 freestyle relay.
“We had some very exciting and heart-pounding relays that were fun to watch,” Peveto said.
Top finishers for the Broncos boys were Eric King, first in the 100 backstroke and second in the 200 freestyle; Tristan Vessel, second in the 100 butterfly and third in 200 individual medley; Aiden Peterkin, first place in 50 freestyle and third in 500 freestyle. In addition, the 200 freestyle relay team was third and 400 freestyle relay team took first place.
Peveto was pleased both Peterkin and King continue to break and reset school records. “It’s been fun to watch them compete with each other and themselves over the last four year” Peveto said.
The city meet will be Nov. 2-3 with the State Championships taking place in Sulphur Nov. 22-23.
Northwestern swim team closes out season strong
The Northwestern Middle School competed in the 2019 City Championship Meet on Oct. 26 with a fifth-place overall finish.
Top finishers for the Braves boys were Reece Achord, second in the 50 butterfly and fourth in the 50 breaststroke; Joseph Johnson, third in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle; Russell Wells, fourth in the 50 butterfly; and Matthew Hughes, second in the 50 backstroke and sixth in the 100 Freestyle.
Top girls finishers were Evelyn Deroche, fourth in the 50 butterfly and fifth in the 100 individual medley; Maddy Snyder, fourth in the 50 backstroke and the 100 freestyle; Eva Godbold, fourth in the 50 breaststroke and eighth in the 100 freestyle; and Isabella Peterkin, sixth in the 50 breaststroke.
Coach Jennifer Rushing said “the swim program continues to grow and improve in Zachary as more athletes train with coach Julie Johnson through Tiger Aquatics. This season I saw huge improvements in kids who have been swimming for several years as well as new swimmers who show big potential.”
Volleyball season winding down
The Oct. 22 unofficial power rankings on the LHSAA website projected the Lady Broncos as the 32 seed for the Division I Playoffs. During the week of Oct. 21 they would pick up an additional win over Tara (25-13, 25-12, 25-16). The Lady Broncos last regular season game on the road and in district against Walker could make the difference as the Lady Broncos fight for the opportunity to compete in the LHSAA tournament.
On Oct. 24, the Lady Bronco volleyball team set out to play one of their biggest rivals, the Central Wildcats. During the first set sophomore Kyra Woods, who ended the night with six kills, made several smart attacks at the net leading to a 24-24 deadlock. A kill from Zachary’s Lillian Talbot pulled Zachary up by one before Central went on a rally to win 29-31. The Lady Wildcats would go on to win the second (22-25) and third sets (18-25).
The student section and Zachary High band provided support throughout the game. While head coach Cherri Perry was disappointed with the loss, she was appreciative of the support. More importantly for a young team, she was pleased with the effort. “Tonight’s game went well because playing up to our competition is key. It is always about the way you play ball and everything else will follow.”
Though the Lady Broncos have held their own as a young team, their season has been made more difficult as the number of players limited to injuries have mounted. For the Oct. 24 game against Central the Broncos were without seven players due to injury.
“If this is what we look like with injuries, just wait until next year,” said head coach Cherri Perry Perry.