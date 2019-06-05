Zachary High cheerleaders prep for competition Advocate staff report Advocate Staff Jun 5, 2019 - 2:30 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Zachary High cheerleaders practice a routine for an upcoming competition. The group is led by Shannon Milazzo, Kelly Gerleve and Brandon Houck. Advocate photos by Jill Moore Buy Now Zachary High School cheerleaders practice for an upcoming competition on May 29. Advocate photos by Jill Moore Buy Now Kelly Gerleve directs the Zachary High cheerleaders during practice for an upcoming competition. Advocate photos by Jill Moore Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save At the end of May, Zachary High cheerleaders practiced for an upcoming competition. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email