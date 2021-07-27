The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on July 16-22:
Taylor Baron: 29, 4000 McHugh Road, No. 93, Zachary; simple battery and criminal trespass
Reagan Creal: 29; 31531 Linder Road, No. 7, Denham Springs; theft and possession of marijuana
Deonta Decuir: 30; 20985 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary; domestic abuse battery — strangulation, hit-and-run, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons and attempted second-degree murder
Kali Douglas: 21; 5733 La. 963, Ethel; unlawful purchase of alcoholic beverages by persons on behalf of persons under 21
Niya Green: 27; 1925 68th Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Kavarius Grinner: 32; 2626 75th Ave., Baton Rouge; fugitive warrants through East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Marvin Horton: 36; 3619 Noble St., Zachary; hit-and-run
Kaleigh Hutchinson: 20; 3331 White Oak St., Zachary; purchase and public possession of alcoholic beverages and entering/remaining after forbidden
Brittany Kimble: 32; 17390 Planchet Road, Greenwell Springs; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jamar Knighten: 32; 5263 Sherwood Drive, Baton Rouge; battery of a dating partner
Jamar Knighten: 32; 5263 Sherwood Drive, Baton Rouge; domestic abuse aggravated assault and simple kidnapping
Tiffany Mullen: 33; 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville; theft
Yashika Mullen: 31; 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville; theft
Christopher Sims: 29; 4560 Ave. F, Zachary; resisting an officer
Sean Williams: 25; 1363 Grant St., Wilson; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Sean Williams: 25; 1363 Grant St., Wilson; fugitive warrants through East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Tiffany Williams: 47; 4088 Sycamore Ridge Court, Zachary; domestic abuse battery