Louisiana Tri-Parish Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will hold its Blossoms of the Enchanted Garden: A Debutante Cotillion Ball on July 27.
The three women were presented in a presentation tea April 7. The cotillion season has included educational workshops, a mother-daughter luncheon, a father-daughter afternoon date and participation in other social activities.
The debutantes are:
- Monet Rochell McDaniels is the daughter of Josh and Monica McDaniels, of Zachary. She will be a junior during the 2019-20 academic year at Zachary High School. She is sponsored by Erica Joseph.
- Diamond Theresa De’Nay Derozan, daughter of Russel and Sherlanda Derozan of New Roads. She is a recent graduate of Livonia High School. She is sponsored by LeeAudrey Porche.
- Brayanna An’gelle Jones is the daughter of Cleotha and Latasha Johnigan of New Roads, and Brandon Jones, of Indianapolis. She will be a senior during the 2019-20 academic year at STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee. She is sponsored by her mother and Rose Jackson.
The Grand Cotillion Ball starts at 6 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Tourism Center. Contact a debutante of Louisiana Tri-Parish Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta for tickets.