A call for spiritual support from Zachary High School teachers was answered by community and faith leaders who lent prayers and encouragement Aug. 7 during the Back-to-School Blessing.
Teachers gathered outside the school after their workday was over and were joined by area ministers and pastors who offered specific prayers for the support staff, administrators, teachers and students. The brief prayer service was organized by teachers led by art instructor Chloe McCleary.
Participants from area churches included the Rev. Ricky Willis, pastor of Zachary United Methodist Church; the Rev. Ashley Freeman, pastor of St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church; the Rev. Derrick Williams, pastor of New Pilgrim Baptist Church; the Rev. Paul Ballard, pastor of Zachary First Baptist Church; Hudson Hornsby, ministerial support of Fellowship Church; and the Rev. Jeff Bayhi, pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.