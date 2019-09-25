Children, parents and grandparents are invited to fish, canoe, get their faces painted and have a great time Saturday in Baton Rouge, as part of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Day.
Other free activities, including archery, casting, fish identification and BB guns, will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waddill Wildlife Refuge, 4142 N. Flannery Road, between Florida Boulevard and Greenwell Springs Road.
The free annual event is popular with both children and adults because they can keep a small amount of fish caught, and there are many keepers among the adult-sized channel catfish in the waters at Waddill, a news release said.
Anglers should bring their own rod, reel and ice chest to keep their catch. However, cane poles will be available for children and adults who do not own their own fishing gear. Fluker’s Cricket Farm has donated crickets for the public to use as bait.
A rifle/skeet range and a live falconry demonstration are planned.
Educational activities include exhibits from LDWF Enforcement office, LDWF Fisheries Outreach and the LDWF Wildlife Diversity Program as well as exhibits and information tables featuring numerous outdoor clubs, conservation organizations and businesses including BREC Bluebonnet Swamp, the Department of Environmental Quality, Office of Coastal Management and Louisiana Wildlife Federation.
LDWF instructors and trained volunteers will be on hand to provide instruction, assistance and encouragement to newcomers.
Free soft drinks and hot dogs will be provided by event sponsors.
Visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/nhfd2019 for details.