Reminder: Don't litter
The city of Zachary reminds residents litter is a big problem that never seems to go away. The city collected trash Sept. 7 on one side of La. 19 from Sunset to Port Hudson Pride Road.
Officials say don't be a part of the problem.
- Do not throw trash out of your vehicle window.
- Keep your yard clean and free of things that can blow into the street and become litter.
- Remove all debris that might blow from truck beds.
Sec. 38-3 of the Zachary Code of Ordinances says, "It shall be unlawful for any person to deposit any trash, garbage, paper, cans, or other rubbish on any public highway or street, or in any ditch or drainage system, or on any park or property owned by the city, or by their carelessness in the disposition of said garbage, trash, paper, cans or other rubbish, to allow any streams, ditches, drains or public highways or streets to become congested, stopped or clogged with said garbage, trash, paper, cans or other rubbish."
The city also says the violation of this code can be punished by a fine not exceeding $1,000.
Lane offers jewelry sale
Lane Regional Medical Center will host the Masquerade $5 Jewelry and Accessories Sale from 7 a.m. — 4 p.m. through Sept. 16 in the Staff Development Classroom on the first floor of the hospital, 6300 Main St., Zachary. All proceeds benefit the Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation.
There will be a wide variety of quality jewelry and accessories for men, women and children including rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, jewelry sets, wallets, watches and more. Everything is $5 each. Cash and debit/credit cards will be accepted.
Lane Foundation to host annual golf tournament
The Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation’s fifth annual Golf Tournament will be Oct. 28 at Beaver Creek Golf Course in Zachary with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
Registration is underway. Entry fee is $500 per team or $125 per golfer and includes golf cart, course fee, driving range balls, gift bag and refreshments and food along the course. Various sponsorships are available, with all proceeds benefiting Lane’s Healthcare Heroes.
For team registration or sponsorship information, visit lanermc.org or call (225) 658-6699.
Memorial rodeo starts Friday
Dan Klein Memorial Rodeo is Sept. 16-17 at 7 p.m. each night. Gates open at 5 p.m. Advance tickets are $10, available at Zachary Feed on Plank Road, Feliciana Co-op on Plank Road in Clinton and Tri-Parish Co-op in Slaughter. Tickets are $15 at the gate. Children 5 and under are free. Klein Arena, Gross Road, Clinton.
Learn about wills or area history
The Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road, will host Wills and Living Wills, with Justice of the Peace Lynda Austin and attorney John C. Hopewell. Learn how to get started on a will or living will and have your questions answered at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. Call (225) 658-1540 to sign up or for information.
Also, a book premiere for "Journey to War’s Eve" will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St. Author Michael F. Howell will speak about his newly released book "Journey to War’s Eve: An Antebellum History of Jackson, Louisiana." Books will be available for purchase after the event. (225) 658-1850 for information.
Donate used items
Fill Up The Truck for St. Vincent de Paul is from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 in the new church parking lot at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. For information, including accepted items, visit sjb-ola.org/truck.