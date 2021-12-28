We’ve made it to the last days of 2021.
We at The Advocate’s Community sections — which include the Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate, the Ascension Advocate, the Zachary Plainsman, The Watchman and The Democrat — want to thank everyone for their support through the years.
We also wish and pray that 2022 will be an amazing year for everyone.
Our team enjoys small-town newspapers and want to continue to provide local journalism for you.
We also love the areas we cover. Darlene Denstorff, who oversees these sections, is from Ascension Parish and graduated high school in Livingston Parish. She also learned a few years ago that she has in-laws buried in West Feliciana Parish.
Leila Pitchford, the reporter who handles a lot of the emails sent to us and writes them up into items we can use online, graduated high school in East Feliciana. Her father, Roy Pitchford, was suburban editor for The Advocate back in the ’80s and covered the Felicianas, Baker, Zachary and much more. Roy’s mother was a Denham — yes, descendants of the family that founded Denham Springs.
While we have strong ties to the area, we don’t know everything going on.
As we enter the new year, we are regrouping to figure out better ways to reach the communities we cover.
One way we can improve coverage is to hear from more people. You, your school, church, club, neighborhood and more are all welcome to send us information.
Let us know what is going on. You can send us photos and information about things coming up or things that have just happened.
To reach us, contact:
Livingston-Tangipahoa: livingston@theadvocate.com
Ascension: ascension@theadvocate.com
Zachary: zachary@theadvocate.com
East and West Feliciana parishes: extra@theadvocate.com
Deadlines are noon the Friday before publication. Publication is on Wednesdays.
Help us fill these sections with you and your neighbors.
BREC fish rodeo
BREC will host a tagged fishing rodeo for rainbow trout in its ponds this December and January.
BREC stocked the ponds at Zachary Community Park, 20055 Old Scenic Highway, as well as Perkins Road Community Park, Forest Community Park, Palomino Drive Park and Howell Community Park.
Participants who catch a tagged fish anytime from Dec. 23 to Jan. 10, win a prize. There will be five tagged fish in all five of the stocked ponds for a total of 25 prizes. Participants are required to take a picture of their fish and a picture of the number on the tag to win.
Participants can only win one prize and each tagged fish can only be claimed once. Submit photos to conservation@brec.org and BREC staff will arrange a prize pick-up time.
BREC asks patrons to fish during park operating hours from sunrise to sunset, observe the four-trout per person per day limit, avoid hand-netting fish and have a valid Louisiana Fishing License if required by age. For information, visit brec.org/rainbowtrout or email conservation@brec.org.