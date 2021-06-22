Running with the Broncos Camp, July 5-9
The Zachary High School cross-country team will be hosting “Running with the Broncos” for boys and girls entering first through sixth grade from July 5-9. On the Monday, Wednesday and Friday of the camp, youth will run at the Zachary Youth Park. Tuesday and Thursday, they will run at the Port Hudson State Historic Site.
The camp promises the opportunity to “find the fun in run” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day. School staff, former and current track and cross-country runners will work with small groups. No prior experience is necessary.
The camp cost is $100 and includes a T-shirt, a healthy snack and the opportunity to participate in games, races, contests, theme days and team building. There will also be prizes. For more information, contact Julie Fink at julie.fink@zacharyschools.org. The fee is due by July 5. Checks should be written to Zachary High School with the memo note — Running with the Broncos Camp. Attn. Julie Fink.
J.P. Pierre Wrestling Camp, July 12-16
Coach J.P. Pierre and staff will welcome boys and girls ages 6 to 13 to the J.P. Pierre Wrestling Camp. Could you be the next state champion? Take it to the mat to see how you stack up. The camp will run from 9 a.m.to 2 p.m. July 12-16. The cost of the camp is $120. No experience required.
Technique will be reinforced for experienced wrestlers and inexperienced wrestlers will be introduce to the sport. For more information, email Pierre at jeanpaul.pierre@zacharyschools.org. or go to the Stallions Wrestling Academy Facebook page.
Olympic trials and Zachary
Zachary’s own Sean Burrell will be competing in the 2021 USA Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon. He goes into the trials as the second seed in the 400-meter hurdles after only picking up the event a couple of months ago. The preliminary rounds begin June 24, semifinals June 25 and finals televised on NBC on June 26. Top three finishers cash their ticket to Tokyo.
Former Northwestern Middle School swimmer Abby Dunford qualified for the Canada Olympic Swimming Trials and will compete in her main event, the 1,500-meter freestyle, on June 23. Abby has been training in Las Vegas under USA National Team coach Ron Aitken and legendary Canadian coach Dave Johnson.
More information and stories on these two incredible homegrown athletes to come (I know their parents and the “kids”). Summer is generally slow for sports, but with two Zachary athletes with the potential to compete against the world in the Tokyo Olympics, this could be a fast Zachary sports summer.
ZHS Hall of Fame accepting nominations
The Zachary High School athletic department is accepting nominations for the 2021 Hall of Fame class. Athletes must have graduated five years prior to induction. Selections will be based on outstanding high school honors, achievements and/or accomplishments. The Hall of Fame also accepts nominations for former athletes at Northwestern High School. Coaches and athletes may be nominated.
Inductees will be honored at a reception preceding the Hall of Fame football game and will also be recognized on the field at half-time of the game.
Nomination forms are available on the ZHS Athletics website. For more information contact David Brewerton, director of athletics at (225) 658-7332 or david.brewerton@zacharyshools.org.