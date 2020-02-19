When doggie do-gooders in the Zachary and Feliciana areas became bogged down in paperwork and fundraising efforts, technology came to the rescue. Must Luv Dogs Louisiana Rescue has partnered with the app ResQwalk and a management software called ShelterLuv to help connect people and families to dogs in search of “fur-ever homes.”
Cindy Shotwell, director of Must Luv Dogs, said ResQWalk app is sponsored by Best Friends Animal Society and works with organizations like hers that are registered as a nonprofit approved rescue. “ResQwalk is one way we can earn funds to help us defray costs of getting our pups,” she said.
After users download the app to their smartphones, they must must designate "Must Luv Dogs" as the recipient of any funds they raise by walking. Must Luv Dogs will show up on the bottom of the app screen. “Once signed up and logged in, you have to press the start button and leave your app running in background,” Shotwell said. “Once done, you hit ‘finished'; and boom we get credit.”
“It’s an exciting new thing for all small shelters and rescues,” she said. "ResQWalk is an amazing app. They have so much per month, and they divide it" based on the number of miles walked in support of each charity.
The Must Luv Dogs organization has grown in recent years and managing the volunteers, foster families and fundraising efforts has developed into a mountain of paperwork and administrative duties. Shotwell said she was looking for a software package to help the organization when a Google search returned ShelterLuv. “What caught my eyes is that they spell love, luv, the same way we do,” she said.
The software offers much more than “luv” to large and small organizations. It also offers features like mobile checkout and an automatic to-do list. The software can process adoptions in less than three minutes while immediately converting 30% of adopters into donors — no extra fundraising training needed.
The to‑do list function eliminates paper waste. Tasks appear in real time, all organized in one place, and can be completed one by one or as a group. Each completed task automatically updates the animal record.
Other features keep track of medical records, offer digital application, and organize foster parent information. “They were trying to adjusting their software for smaller shelters,” Shotwell said. “It has a people tab and a dog/pet tab.”
Shotwell said she has converted her contracts and documents in the software. “You can do everything in one stop,” she said. “If you have a smartphone, you can do it. What’s really is so exciting is that we don’t have to do the paper anymore; no paper.”
Both pieces of technology will free Shotwell and her volunteers to do more community events that help home dogs and raise awareness of the plight of abandoned and neglected dogs in the area. One such event will be the first Must Luv Dog Mardi Paws parade on Sunday at the Zachary Community Park.
Must Luv Dog Mardi Paws parade
THEME: "Super Heroes" Participants are encouraged to dress themselves and their dogs as superheroes.
WHERE: Zachary Community Park
WHEN: Sunday
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Bark in the Park Fun
Noon: costume contest
2 p.m.: Mardi Paws parade
Visit Facebook or mustluvdogs.org to find information and a link to a registration form for participants, costume contestants, vendors or sponsors.
At the parade’s dog costume contest before the parade, prizes will be given for the best-dressed mutts that adhere to the theme "Super Heroes" and the adage that "not all heroes wear capes ... some wear fur." After the parade, group founder Cindy Shotwell said, live music will be provided by Corban Barnes, and food trucks, vendors, activities and Mardi Paws fun will be available.