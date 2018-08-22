Menus subject to change.
Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.
Prekindergarten through eighth grade
Thursday
Breakfast: Mini pancakes, oatmeal, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Lasagna, tossed salad with dressing, carrot coins, fruit choices, garlic toast
Friday
Breakfast: Assorted cereal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, cheesy spaghetti, tossed salad, seasoned greens, frozen fruit cup, fruit choices
Monday
Breakfast: Grits, biscuit, sausage links, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Red/white beans and ham, white rice, smothered cabbage, sweet potatoes, fruit choices, cornbread
Tuesday
Breakfast: Eggs, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Taco, fresh veggie cup with dressing, whole-kernel corn, salsa cup, fruit choices
Wednesday
Breakfast: Waffles, hash browns, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, California blend veggies, fruit choices, wheat roll
Aug. 30
Breakfast: Assorted cereal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Barbecue chicken, baked beans, steamed spinach, fruit choices, wheat roll
High School
Thursday
Breakfast: French toast, sausage, cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Beefy nachos, refried beans, corn, salsa, jalapeños, sour cream, fruit, milk
Friday
Breakfast: Honey buns, bacon, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Corn dogs, scalloped potatoes, tomato and cucumber salad, fruit, milk
Monday
Breakfast: Grits, biscuits, sausage, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, mac and cheese, California blend vegetables, tossed salad, fruit, rolls
Tuesday
Breakfast: Waffles, bacon, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Lasagna, broccoli, tossed salad, fruit choice, garlic toast, milk
Wednesday
Breakfast: Oatmeal, eggs, toast, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken chunks with brown gravy, rice, sweet potatoes, tossed salad, fruit choice, rolls
Aug. 30
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, hash browns, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Baked chicken, loaded mashed potatoes, peas, tossed salad, fruit choice, roll