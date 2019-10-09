On Oct. 4, Zachary High School's football team defeated the Istrouma Indians 48-0 in the homecoming matchup. The homecoming theme was “a Knight to Remember,” and fans and students were encouraged to wear black and dress for the medieval vibe.
Zachary High wins homecoming football match 48-0
- Staff report
-
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
