Menus subject to change.
Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.
Prekindergarten through eighth grade
Thursday
Breakfast: Oatmeal, biscuit, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Spaghetti with meatballs, tossed salad with dressing, Italian cut beans, fruit choices, garlic toast
Friday
Breakfast: French toast, turkey bacon, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mac-n-cheese, carrot coins, lima beans, fruit choices
Monday
Breakfast: Pancake pups, hashbrown tots, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Red beans and sausage, white rice, smothered cabbage, sweet potatoes, fruit choices, cornbread
Tuesday
Breakfast: Assorted cereal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tacos, refried beans, whole kernel corn, taco salad cup, salsa cup, fruit choices
Wednesday
Breakfast: Mini french toast, sausage patty, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Corn dogs, potato tots/fries, peas and carrots, fruit choices
Jan. 17
Breakfast: Yogurt cup, blueberry/banana muffin, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Baked chicken, roasted red potatoes, steamed spinach, fruit choices, wheat roll
High School
January menus not available.