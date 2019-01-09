Menus subject to change.

Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.

Prekindergarten through eighth grade

Thursday

Breakfast: Oatmeal, biscuit, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti with meatballs, tossed salad with dressing, Italian cut beans, fruit choices, garlic toast 

Friday

Breakfast: French toast, turkey bacon, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mac-n-cheese, carrot coins, lima beans, fruit choices

Monday

Breakfast: Pancake pups, hashbrown tots, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Red beans and sausage, white rice, smothered cabbage, sweet potatoes, fruit choices, cornbread

Tuesday

Breakfast: Assorted cereal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tacos, refried beans, whole kernel corn, taco salad cup, salsa cup, fruit choices 

Wednesday

Breakfast: Mini french toast, sausage patty, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Corn dogs, potato tots/fries, peas and carrots, fruit choices

Jan. 17

Breakfast: Yogurt cup, blueberry/banana muffin, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Baked chicken, roasted red potatoes, steamed spinach, fruit choices, wheat roll 

High School

January menus not available.

